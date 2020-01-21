HARROD — Thomas M. Stevens, 68, passed away on January 20, 2020, at 10:37 am, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born January 8, 1952 in Lima, OH, to Rev. Ervin and Inez (Sneary) Stevens who both preceded him in death. On October 15, 1988 he married Elaine (Bird) Stevens who survives in Harrod, OH.

Tom attended Allen East High School. He cherished his family, loved his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his wife, Elaine M. Stevens of Harrod, OH, children, Patricia Stevens of Harrod, OH, Thomas "Tom" (Kelly) Stevens of Cairo, OH, Jason Stevens of Marion, IN, Jacob Stevens of Harrod, OH, Ashley Stevens of Harrod, OH, grandchildren, Ethan, Eli, Ean, Sydney, and Hadley, siblings, Ernie (Cresilda) Stevens of Findlay, OH, Kenneth (Jan) Stevens of Harrod, OH, Jeannine Tackett of Lima, OH, Rev. Gregory (Lisa) Stevens of Lima, OH, Dorinda (Greg) Fedele of Cairo, OH, Ruth (Rob) Fought of Lima, OH, he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Deborah and Rebecca Stevens and his special nephew, Dustin Putt.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00PM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Rev. Bill Spencer to officiate the service. Burial will be in Salem Westminster Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com