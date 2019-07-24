FORT JENNINGS — Thomas Warnement, 83, of Fort Jennings, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was a born May 28, 1936 in Ottoville, to Albert and Alma (Bendle) Warnement. They preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to LaDonna Teman on October 20, 1956, she survives in Fort Jennings.

He is survived by three sons, Jeffrey, Daniel, and Gregory Warnement; two daughters, Kathy Ann Newland and Julie Marie Carder; two sisters, Janet (Dave) Recker and Shirley (Joe) Resslet; and a brother, Paul Warnement.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Warnement II and two brothers, Albert Jr. and Leroy Warnement.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Lima Moose Lodge, and a life time member of the Eagles #3035. Thomas retired from Ford Motor Company in Lima after 40 years of service. He loved playing cards, fishing in Canada, visiting casinos, where his favorite one was in Cherokee, NC. The memories he made with family and friends are priceless. After the many trips to Kentucky he and LaDonna decided to support the Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, KY, this is a college for children of Appalachia. He enjoyed spending time with his family; he was very much loved and will be missed by all.

Funeral mass will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Charles Obinwa will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church for families in need.