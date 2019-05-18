LIMA — Thomas E. Werner, 79 of Lima, passed away May 17, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems. Tom was born November 16, 1939 in Lima, to Michael Werner and Helen (Wellbaum) Metzger, who preceded him in death. On April 10, 1966 he married Darlyn (Williams) Werner, who survives him in Lima. Tom is a 1957 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He was a factory worker at S & S Products, Monsanto and retired from McDonald's Industries in 2003. Tom was a member of the Elm Street Church of the Brethren and was a faithful member and worker who loved the Lord. He was an avid sports fan, especially Lima Senior High School, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tom loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. In his younger years, he bowled, golfed and played on his church softball team and he enjoyed going to the movies with his son. Tom's family held a special place in his heart; he adored his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his daughter, Michele (Pat) Cleary; son, Thomas E. Werner, II; granddaughter, Mackenzie Cleary; sister, Nancy (Jack) Gierhart; sister-in-law, Peg (Steve) Sterne; brother-in-law, Rob (Jo) Williams; sister-in-law, Anita Rumer; uncle, Don Wellbaum; aunt, Ruth Plaugher and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandson, PJ Cleary and his brother, Robert Werner. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Sue Richard to officiate the service. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Elm Street Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.