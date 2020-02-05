ST. MARYS — Thomas E. Wreede, 78, of St. Marys, OH died at 6:20 p.m. Monday February 3, 2020 at Vancrest of St. Marys.

He was born July 27, 1941 in Lima, OH to Elmer "Bud" and Mary (Price) Hoffman. He was then adopted and raised by George and Mae (Basinger) Wreede.

He is survived by: wife Nancy (Rhoades) Wreede of St. Marys, OH; daughter Thelma (Ronnie) Street of St. Marys, OH; daughter Joyce Gilmore of Delphos, OH; daughter Tina (Rick) kodak of Lima, OH; son Thomas (Joy Lynn) Wreede of Prescott, AZ; 16 grandchildren numerous great-grandchildren; brother Jerry (Caroline) Huffman of Pandora, OH; sister Cheryl Blacksmith of Mohave Valley, AZ

Preceded in death by: parents Bud and Mary Huffman; adoptive parents George and Mae Wreede; grandson Arty Kenny; sister Rosemary Noble; son-in-law Tim Gilmore; brother David "Bud" Huffman; brother-in-law Eric Blacksmith

Tom worked as an over-the-road truck driver for many years. He had also worked construction in the Las Vegas, NV area. In addition, he was a self-employed contractor for black-top maintenance and held several design patents for sealcoating machinery.

Prior to moving to their home at Grand Lake St. Marys, the Wreede family had resided in the Columbus Grove, OH area.

His favorite pastimes included woodworking and camping. More than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those grandchildren will certainly miss being aggravated by "Grandpa Trouble".

Rites are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday February 7, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Pastor Larry McCollum will officiate the services.

Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net