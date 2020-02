DELPHOS — Tiffany L Bowers, 29, of Delphos, died on February 12, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. February 14, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

A private service and burial will be at a later date.

Contributions can be made to the family for her expenses.