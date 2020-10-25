LIMA — Tiffany Amber Shaw, 40 of Lima, passed away October 20, 2020, at her residence.

Tiffany was born September 24, 1980 in Lima, to Timothy "Tim" Bergdall and Denise Inglis, both of whom survive her.

On April 20, 2020, she married Kevin Shaw, who survives her in Lima.

Tiffany attended Rhodes State College where she studied criminal justice.

She was passionate about many things in her life and she was not afraid to tell you how it is. She was always there for anyone who needed her and she loved to help people; she had a smile and laughter that could light up a room.

Tiffany was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and she enjoyed reading and writing, especially poetry. She loved Disney, music, makeup and jewelry. Tiffany enjoyed thrift shopping, going to the farmer's market and the library. She was an unbelievable cook and she also enjoyed Taco Bell. Most importantly, Tiffany loved her family, especially her husband and girls. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Tiffany is survived by her daughters, Cameren Coleman, Hailey Coleman, Maria Oler, and Makenzie Coleman; step-daughter, Jaylah Shaw; step-mother, Michele Bergdall, brother, Timothy Norman Bergdall, sisters, Teresa Woods and Heather Hilgert; brother, Trevor Taylor; step-sisters, Jessica Serovy and Danielle Shimkus; step-brother, Dalton Shimkus; step-sister, Delaney Shimkus; in-laws, Cynthia and Elza Linton, III; maternal grandmother, Louise Inglis, special aunts, Tammy Tarsitano and Terrye Fisichella; her dogs, Macy Lou and Dexter Alexander and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Norman and Barbara Bergdall, her maternal grandfather, Donivan Inglis and her cousin, Nicole Fisichella.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Masks are required and we ask all attendees to practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family via their Go Fund Me page (https://gf.me/u/y5wa2u).

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.