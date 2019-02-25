OTTOVILLE — Tim Hohlbein, 60 of Ottoville died Monday, February 25, 2019 at residence. He was born October 14, 1958 to Virgil and JoAnn (Weber) Hohlbein. His mother is deceased and his father and Step-mother, Nancy survive in Ottoville. On September 8, 1984 he married, Sharon Baldauf. She survives in Ottoville.

Tim is survived by two children: Amanda (Tyler) Berger of Johnstown and Travis Hohlbein of Batavia; two grandchildren: Haydin and Harper Berger of Johnstown; 3 brothers: Darrell (Heather) Hohlbein of Adrian, MI, Mitch (Angie) Hohlbein of Piqua, Doug (Marcos Arellano) Hohlbein of Birmingham, MI; a sister: Renee (Joe) Kelch of Ottoville; two step-brothers: Kevin (Karen) Martz of Churubusco, IN and Kirt (Shanda) Martz of Ottoville; mother-in-law: Ann Baldauf of Delphos; a brother-in-law: Dan (Mary Lou) Baldauf of Delphos; and two sisters-in-law: Janet (Nelson) Wennerlund of Cedar Hill, TN and Kay (Mark) Richard of Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by a grandson: Henry Berger and his father-in-law: Daniel B. Baldauf.

Tim retired from Eaton Corporation, Van Wert. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and the Delphos Eagles. He was a strong supporter and advocate for the .

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.