LIMA — Tim Sniffen age 58, of Lima Passed away suddenly March 17, 2020 at St. Rita's.

He was born July 9, 1961 in Sidney, Ohio to the late Thomas and Virginia Dilbone Sniffen.

Tim worked at Allen County Pallet and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was an Earnhart, Jr. and Chase Elliot fan. He also enjoyed Ohio Sate

football. He would spend the weekend with the joy of his life, Ava, watching Ohio State on Saturday and NASCAR on Sundays.

Survivors include his daughter Ava R. Sniffen of Lima and a brother: Tom (Debbie) Sniffen of Arizona.

The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com