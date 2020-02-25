LIMA — Tim Staup died peacefully on Thursday Feb 20th at 62 years old due to complications with cancer in Lima, Ohio. Tim is survived by his wife Vickie Staup (Simons); his 3 children Robyn Staup, Michael Staup, Paul (& Kimberly) Staup; his siblings Joyce (& Ralph) Etgen, Ed (& Jackie) Staup, Ron (& Teresa) Staup, his grandson Ethan, and his brother-in-law Dave Spencer; and a number of cousins, nieces & nephews. Tim is preceded in death by his parents Don & Betty Staup, and his sister, Mary Spencer.

While Tim didn't have many hobbies as you or I would describe them; he loved fishing, spending time with his kids, and above all he loved to keep busy and use his hands. Always a task master, always on to the next item on the list. It didn't matter if it was for work, or church or for his family, he had something that he needed to get done.

Tim was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church; in addition to worship, he served on the board of trustees for a number of years, made sure that the church was ready for many of its events, and even met his wife there in 1977.

Tim was devoted to his children, and was always there; sometimes even before they wanted it. Tim made sure to pass on his work ethic, his moral compass, the desire to support and care for family, and most importantly his Staup sense of humor. It goes without saying, that all of these lessons have served his children very well.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Tim's name to the or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL on Monday, February 24th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and from 10:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2120 Lakewood Drive, Lima, 45805 with Rev. Michael Phillips officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.