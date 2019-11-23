TROY — Timothy J. Cultice, 69, of Troy and formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Upper Valley Medical Center – Hospice Unit after an extended illness. He was born October 2, 1950 in Piqua to the late George & Lois (Myers) Cultice. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Noel Cultice and sister, Carolyn Gaylor. Tim was a 1968 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and worked for over 30 years as a Quality Control Inspector at Dana Corp. in Lima, Ohio. He was also a member of the U.A.W. Local #1765. Tim is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Cultice of Troy; brother-in-law, Gary Gaylor of Fort Myers, FL, nephew, Troy Cultice of Huber Heights; niece, Tonya Cultice; great niece, Mackenzie of Gambrills, MD; and by his life-long friend, Gary Miller & his wife, Nadine of Mount Vernon, OH. Tim was a loving, kind-hearted, brother, uncle and friend that will truly be missed today, tomorrow and always. Graveside committal services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, November 29 at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. The family would like to thank the staff of Randall House and Miami County Hospice for the loving care and attention they provided to Tim while he was in their care. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Tim to the Miami County Hospice, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.