Timothy Goedde
LIMA — Timothy J. Goedde, passed away October 19, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

So… I was born; I blinked; and it was over. No buildings named after me; no monuments erected in my honor. But I DID have the chance to know and love each and every friend as well as all my family members. How much more blessed can a person be? Please do not cry because I am gone; instead be happy that I was here. (Or maybe you can cry a little bit. After all, I am dead).

Born October 20, 1943 in Lima, OH, to Amos B. and Mary Frances Goedde.

He left behind a *heck* of a lot of *stuff* for his wife Susan (Halker) Goedde, daughter Tricia (Scott) Luthman, grandchildren, Cassie and Nicholas Luthman. He is also survived by sister in-law, Connie Goedde, many in-laws, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents and brothers Ben, Mike and Joe (Theresa) Goedde.

Tim began work at the age of 8 renting lawnmowers to mow lawns for a $1 per lawn. Throughout life, Tim enjoyed working with the public and held a variety of positions from paperboy, pizza maker, mechanic, bartender, motel manager, masonry, restaurant and bar owner. His love for people kept him busy. Tim graduated from LCC, class of 1961. He served in the United States Navy for three years. He was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church, Elks, and the American Legion. He volunteered at the Easter dinner and at the nursing home.

If you are in anyway uncomfortable with attending the visitation due to COVID, we understand. Facemasks and social distancing will be required for visitation. Please take a moment and remember Tim, go online to www.chiles-lamanfh.com to share a memory and or your condolences.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1-3 pm and then 5-7 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Tim was a wonderful and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed tremendously. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals till Monday or Lima Rescue Home.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
