Timothy Grothaus

LIMA — Timothy 'Tim' G. Grothaus, 69 of Lima, passed away July 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born July 8, 1951 in Lima, OH, to Harry and Marie (Lemkuhl) Grothaus, who preceded him in death. On October 11, 1974, he married Cheryl (Hardeman) Grothaus, who survives him in Lima. Tim was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Tim worked in the warranty department of Stoops Freightliner until he retired in 2015. Tim was an avid bowler and he enjoyed spending time on the Lake Huron beach in Michigan and Hilton Head Island. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; he will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by his daughters, Courtney (Jason) Weis and Ashley (Sean) Perry; grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Carolyne and Jackson and his sister, Jeanette (Steve) Thomas. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Joseph Grothaus. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. There will be a Celebration of Tim's Life following the service. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.