Timothy Hoffman

LIMA — Timothy "Tim" Allan Hoffman, 50 of Lima, passed away July 31, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Tim was born March 7, 1970 in Cincinnati, to Janice (Hoffman) Hofacker, who survives him. On August 4, 2015, he married Debra "Debbie" (Baumgartner) Hoffman, who survives him in Lima.

Tim was a 1989 graduate of Bath High School and he studied culinary art at the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale. He was proud to have served a limited time in the United States Army and he drove forklift for 26 years, most recently at Fed Ex Supply Chain. Tim was a published poet and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed cooking and he was famous for his chili. Most of all, Tim loved spending time with his granddaughters whom he adored; they were his pride and joy.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Coral Mabry and Sage Mabry; step-children, Joshua (Destiny) Ibarra, Brittney Ibarra and Noah Ibarra; granddaughters, Anabelle, Elana and Lorelai Ibarra; sister, Nichole Mabry; brother, Jason Mabry and his friends who were like brothers, Tige Ladden and Chad Pickrell.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Jerry Burton to officiate.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Due to the current Covid 19 mandate, masks are required in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Pancreatic Association.

