SPENCERVILLE — Timothy Daniel Huffman, 32, died Aug. 30, 2019,

Services will begin at 6 p.m. today at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina. The Rev. Rick Brosher will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Ellis Cemetery, Montezuma.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.