ST. MARYS — Timothy Hullinger, 67, died at 12:54 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.