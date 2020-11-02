BLUFFTON — Timothy J. Barhorst, 72, passed away November 1, 2020 at Willow Ridge - Betty House in Bluffton. Tim was born August 13, 1948 in Lima to the late Bernard "Ben" and Betty (Brandon) Barhorst.

Tim was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He owned and operated Barhorst Roofing in Bluffton for many years. Tim was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. He coached Bluffton girls soccer programs for many years but his favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren, cheering them on at sporting events, sledding and going on hikes with them.

Survivors include three children, Josh (Libbi) Barhorst, Jannie (Matt) Derstine and Joe (Chelsea Palte) Barhorst all of Bluffton; four sisters, Betsy (Harley) Rumer of Waynesfield, Barbara (Keith Burkholder) Barhorst of Cridersville, Susan (Mark) Stiles of Cridersville, Patricia Barhorst of Cridersville; two brothers, Steve Barhorst of California, Paul Barhorst of Lima; and six grandchildren, Jadyn Barhorst, Lydia Barhorst, Simon Derstine, Sam Derstine, Calvin Derstine and Willow Derstine.

Tim was preceded in death by a brother, Michael "Mike" Barhorst and a sister-in-law, Nancy Barhorst.

A private memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. William Herr officiating. The service will be live streamed on Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree, spend time with your loved ones or give a donation to the American Alzheimer's Association or Arbor Day Society.

