ELIDA — Timothy P. Lyons, age 70, passed away March 1, 2019, at 6:18 am, surrounded by his family at his residence. Timothy was born February 2, 1949, in Lima, OH, to James O. and Pauline J. (Andrews) Lyons who preceded him in death. On June 28, 1974, he married Kathleen "Kathy" L. (Graham) Lyons who survives in Elida.

Timothy was a 1968 graduate of the Elida High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Timothy had worked most of his career as a machinist. He ended his career working as a forklift driver for Honda where he worked for more than 23 years, retiring in 2012. Timothy was a member of the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren. He was avid deer hunter and loved hanging out with his family. Timothy will be remembered as being a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and Christian man.

In addition to his wife, Timothy is survived by his children: Josh (Sara) Lyons of Lima, OH and Angi Lyons of Lima, OH, 3 grandchildren: Dylan Lyons, Caleb Lozzio and Jordan Lyons, 4 siblings: Sharon Stewart of Phoenix, AZ, Phyllis Fife of Indianapolis, IN, Danny Lyons and Michael (Vicki) Lyons of Blue Creek, Oh. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Eves.

There will be a funeral service held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren. Officiating the service will be Pastor Michael Huffaker. Following the services at the church there will be military honors performed by the U.S. Army and the VFW #1275. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Sunday from 4-6 pm and then on Monday from 9 am until the time of the service at the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren, 399 E. Bluelick Rd., Lima, OH 45801. The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL in assisting them with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.