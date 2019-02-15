OTTAWA — Timothy A. Martin, 69, of Ottawa died 12:20 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born September 13, 1949 in McComb to the late Harold "Hap" and Esther (Jones) Martin. On September 22, 1972, he married Mary Braker and she survives in Ottawa.

Other survivors include two children: Jeff (Amy) Martin of Galena and Kristen (Robb) Pickens of Ottawa; four grandchildren: Kayley Martin, Zack Martin, Kelsea Pickens and Ethan Pickens; and a brother, Harold "Joe" Martin of Leipsic.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Martin.

Tim was a manager for the former IGA in Leipsic, and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. He was a graduate of Leipsic High School and had attended The Ohio State University. Tim enjoyed watching the cooking channel, writing down many recipes; although we never got him to make us anything. He also spent many hours on the computer searching for anything interesting and compiling his findings in one of his many binders. Tim's greatest love was his wife, children and grandchildren. He always wanted to be a part of their lives in whatever way he could. He will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Council on Aging or Putnam County Home Heath and Hospice.

