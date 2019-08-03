WARREN PA. — Timothy W. Miller, 57, of Warren, PA, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Warren Manor, Warren, PA.

Born on November 13, 1961, he was the son of the late Clark and Janette Parkins Miller.

Tim was a graduate of Bluffton (Ohio) High School. He worked in sales with Rent-A-Center and had also worked at Bluestem Brands, Inc. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and also enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Tim is survived by his wife, Melissa Roberts Miller, whom he married on July 3, 1999 in Lima, OH; 3 children – Zacheriah Roberts of Clarendon, PA, Dylan Roberts of Warren, PA, and Chrissy (Natalie) Utrup of Lima, OH; and 6 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a niece - Isabelle Calhoun, and a nephew – Joseph Sigmund.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Tim's memory may do so to a Humane Society of choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren, PA. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com