LIMA — Timothy L. Murphy, 72, died Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanneman Family Funeral Home Siferd Chapel, where arrangements are incomplete.