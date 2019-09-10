LIMA — Timothy L. Murphy, 72, of Lima passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence. Tim was born on July 17, 1947, the son of the late Verona (Knostman) and Louis R Murphy. In 1970, he married the love of his life, Tekla Mitchell and she survives him.

Mr. Murphy is also survived by his children, Cara (Joe) Fullen, Meredith (Jason Dote) Murphy, Ian (Michelle) Murphy all of the Columbus area; Devin (Lynnette) Murphy of Key Largo, FL and Gavin Murphy of Brooklyn, NY. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Madison, Grant, Harper, Sawyer, Teagan, Owen, Layton, Hadley and Murphy; his sister Maureen (Don) Maurer and his brothers George (Jessica) Murphy and Kevin (Judy) Murphy. He is also survived by a very special friend Jerilyn Johnson.

Tim attended the Ohio State University and fought in Vietnam as an Army Military policeman. He had been employed at Vistron, PPG, MetoKote and Bethel Engineering Systems. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, he was an active member of the Lima Elk's Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father Kent Kaufman, as Celebrant. Burial to follow in Gethsemani Cemetery with Military graveside rites conducted by the US Army Honor Guard and our local VFW Post 1275.

Family and friends may call 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September Sept 12, 2019 at Hanneman Family Funeral Homes SIFERD CHAPEL 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio. Where a Parish Wake service will be held Thursday evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lima Elks Lodge 54 Scholarship Fund or to United Way of Greater Lima.

