LIMA — Timothy A. Reynolds, 65, passed away on June 24, 2019, at 12:04 pm, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born March 30, 1954 in Lima, OH, to Thomas and Miriam (Smith) Reynolds who both preceded him in death.

Tim enjoyed watching NASCAR and his favorite driver was Dale Earnhart, Jr. He loved all types of classic cars and music. Tim was very proud of his younger brother Ted and watching him play the harmonica. He also enjoyed playing chess with his nephew Tommy. Tim loved his daughter and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Nicolette (James Jenner) Watson of Lakeview, OH, grandchildren, A. J. Watson of Lakeview, OH, Allison (Cody Baker) Watson of Russells Point, OH, Sarah (Cameron) Mathews of Fayetteville, NC, great-grandchildren, Ryan Netzer, Colin Brandyberry, Caleb Mathews, Ezrah Watson, siblings, Terry Reynolds of Beaverdam, OH, Margo (Danny) Sharp of Lima, OH, Margaret "Margie" Newland of Westerville, OH, Theodore "Ted" (Yolanda Atilano) Reynolds of Chicago, IL, aunt, Betty Lou Smith of Lake Wales, FL, cousins, Lynn (Michelle) Smith of Lima, OH, Janet (Greg) Rodden of Lake Wales, FL, James "Jim" Smith of Lake Wales, FL, special nephew, Tommy Newland of Lima, OH, special friends, Tom and Jan Newland of Cridersville, OH, Pat Esley of Myrtle Beach, SC and many nieces and nephews.

