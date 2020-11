VAN WERT — Timothy A. Rolsten, 75, died November 16, 2020 at Van Wert Manor.

Services will be at noon on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Convoy IOOF Cemetery following a private funeral service at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the funeral home.