LIMA — Timothy Kevin Walcutt, 60, of Lima, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born Oct. 21, 1958 in Lima, the son of Robert C. and Patricia (Cunningham) Walcutt who preceded him in death.

Surviving are: a son, Robert Walcutt of Nocona, TX; a granddaughter, Teegan Walcutt of Nocona, TX; and siblings: Kenneth Walcutt of Bayview, WI and Tammy (Patrick) Strange of Lima.

A sister, Pam Sunderhaus, precedes him in death.

Mr. Walcutt retired from Dominion East Ohio Gas. He was the biggest fan of Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a 1978 graduate of Lima Senior High, and furthered his education at Lima Technical College, Ohio State University-Lima Branch and Bluffton College.

Services will begin at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.