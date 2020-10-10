1/1
Timothy Werling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Timothy K. "Tim" Werling, 62, passed away October 6, 2020, at 1:32 p.m. at his residence.

Tim was born May 29, 1958 in Lima to James E. and Edna M. (Howard) Werling who preceded him in death. On June 10, 1989 he married Shelly Hullinger Werling who survives in Lima.

After graduating high school, Tim served for six years in the United States Navy, serving aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Albany. He was then employed for 25 years as a corrections officer at Allen Correctional Institution in Lima.

Along with his wife, Tim is survived by a son, Timothy J. "T.J." Werling of Lima, a daughter, Cecelia "Cece" Werling of Lima, a brother, Scott (Lisa) Werling of Lima, a grandson, Cameron Werling and a granddaughter on the way, his mother-in-law, Shirley Hullinger of Lima, his brother-in-law, Bill (Susan) Hullinger, his sister-in-law, Tina Pierson, four nieces, two great-nephews and beloved dog Bailey.

Along with his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donnie Hullinger, and his brother-in-law, Butch Hullinger.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, Chaplain Paul Engle to officiate the service. Military rites will be performed at the ceremony by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the VFW Post #1275 Honor Guard. There will be a private burial of cremains at a later date in Gethsemani Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Special thanks to attending physicians: Dr. Jay Martin, Dr. Vedula, and Dr. Powell all of Lima. Also Dr. He and staff in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Lama Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Chiles-Lama Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved