Timothy Werling

LIMA — Timothy K. "Tim" Werling, 62, passed away October 6, 2020, at 1:32 p.m. at his residence.

Tim was born May 29, 1958 in Lima to James E. and Edna M. (Howard) Werling who preceded him in death. On June 10, 1989 he married Shelly Hullinger Werling who survives in Lima.

After graduating high school, Tim served for six years in the United States Navy, serving aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Albany. He was then employed for 25 years as a corrections officer at Allen Correctional Institution in Lima.

Along with his wife, Tim is survived by a son, Timothy J. "T.J." Werling of Lima, a daughter, Cecelia "Cece" Werling of Lima, a brother, Scott (Lisa) Werling of Lima, a grandson, Cameron Werling and a granddaughter on the way, his mother-in-law, Shirley Hullinger of Lima, his brother-in-law, Bill (Susan) Hullinger, his sister-in-law, Tina Pierson, four nieces, two great-nephews and beloved dog Bailey.

Along with his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donnie Hullinger, and his brother-in-law, Butch Hullinger.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, Chaplain Paul Engle to officiate the service. Military rites will be performed at the ceremony by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the VFW Post #1275 Honor Guard. There will be a private burial of cremains at a later date in Gethsemani Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Special thanks to attending physicians: Dr. Jay Martin, Dr. Vedula, and Dr. Powell all of Lima. Also Dr. He and staff in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

