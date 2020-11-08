1/
Tobias Elsass
COLUMBUS —Tobias H. Elsass, age 66 of Columbus, passed Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 20, 1954 in Wapakoneta to Donald H. 'Sandy' and Donna L. Bruner Elsass. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Cridersville.

Toby's greatest joy was spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. His hobbies included playing golf and traveling.

Also surviving is a son - Donald (Hilary) Elsass of Columbus; a daughter - Ashley (Zebb) Schroeder of Columbus; 2 grandchildren - Scarlett and Ryke; 3 brothers - Sandy D. (Abigail) Elsass of Boston, MA; Randy J. (Karen) Elsass of Minster; Tom F. (Debbie) of Wapakoneta; and a special friend - G. F. Jing.

Graveside services will begin 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Buckland Cemetery.

A brief gathering will be at the cemetery from 1:00 - 1:30.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
