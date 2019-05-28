LIMA — Tobin Bruce "Toby" Carter, 45, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Toby was born on July 17, 1973 in Lima, Ohio, the son of Robert B. and Patricia (Jones)Carter. He was a graduate of the class of 91 from Elida High School. Toby was best knownas a charmer and a jokester. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, loved sports, 80's hair band music and was known to always be helpful to others. Above else, his family was his world.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Angela (Hurst) Carter, his son, Nolan Ryan Carter, his sister Kimberly (Aaron) Wright, nieces Molly and Katie Wright, McKenna andCailey Hurst and a great nephew Castian Harris.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the .