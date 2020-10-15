1/1
Todd Bidlack
FORT JENNINGS – Todd E. Bidlack, 61, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 29, 1958 in Defiance to the late Marion Ray and Doris (Bowling) Bidlack. On May 15, 1982, he married Karen Gasser, who survives in Fort Jennings.

Also surviving are four children, Kelly (Todd) Becker of Ottoville, Brad (Lisa Renollet) Bidlack of Cloverdale, Brian (Lindey) Bidlack of Fort Jennings, and Tracy (Brian) Kidwell of Marysville; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Mark (Helen) Bidlack of Grover Hill and Dean (Betty) Bidlack of Continental; a sister, Jill (David) Bauer of Grover Hill; his mother-in-law, Ruth Gasser of Ottoville; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gephard Gasser, brother-in-law, Michael Klein and a niece, Kaci Nordness.

Todd worked 41 years for BF Goodrich in Woodburn, IN. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings and Local UAW #715. He loved farming and camping at Huggy Bear Camp Grounds. He enjoyed following his grandkids to all their events and making homemade ice cream. Todd never knew a stranger and truly enjoyed meeting new people and volunteering for St. Jude's at Huggy Bear's fundraiser.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with The Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE-HEITEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where there will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. Masks are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAPS), St. Joseph's Church, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
