Todd Gengler

LANDECK — Todd Aloysius Gengler, 27, entered eternal life on July 25, 2020 at his residence in Landeck, OH. He was born on November 3, 1992 in Allen County to Scott A. Gengler and Karen (Staats) Lee.

Left to treasure his memory are his parents; a brother, Randy (Stephanie) Koenig of Delphos; a sister, Danielle Bowersock of Lima; maternal grandmother, Charlene Staats; and paternal grandmother, Marilyn Gengler; an uncle, Mark (Debra) Gengler of Grabill, IN; three aunts, Melanie (Mike) Metzger of Ft. Jennings, OH, Carla (Vance Martin) of Lakeview, OH, Tracy (Mickey) Burress of Sidney, OH; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Gengler; maternal grandfather, Roger Staats, and an aunt, Helen Staats.

Todd was a graduate of Spencerville High School, Class of 2012. He had attended Delphos Jefferson for elementary and junior high. Todd was a valued, hard worker for Delphos Tent & Awning. As a final contribution from his life, Todd donated his tissue to help others.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, Landeck, OH with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

