BRYAN — Todd M. Feltz, age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:30 A.M. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in his home after an illness of one year. Mr. Feltz was a 1977 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served as an Aviation Electrician Mate Second Class. Upon discharge from the navy he was employed as an electrician with Reddy Electric, Bernie's Electric and, for the last fifteen years, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, Bryan VFW Post #2489, where he served as Trustee, and Bryan Moose Lodge #1064. Todd was an avid golfer and an accomplished pool player whose skill allowed him to participate at high levels in the game.

Todd Michael Feltz was born on September 19, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Donald Eugene and Veronica (Metzger) Feltz.

Survivors include a daughter, Kendra (Adam Ogden) Feltz, of West Unity, Ohio; a son, Trent Feltz, with the United States Navy, stationed in San Diego, California; two stepdaughters, Crystal (Jake) Jaquay, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Shawn (Rob) King, of Edgerton Ohio; two grandchildren, Alexa and Kasen Feltz; nine step-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Houlihan, of Dallas, Texas, and Belinda Williams, of Green Valley, Arizona; two brothers, Bob Kroeger, of Defiance, Ohio, and Dick Kroeger, of Green Valley, Arizona; and his significant other, Vicki Ludwick, of Lima. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Carol Coomes and Betty Schrock.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, with Reverend James Halleron officiating. Military rites will follow, conducted by Bryan VFW/Legion Joint Honor Guard and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Interment in Gethsemani Catholic Cemetery, Lima, will take place at a later date.

