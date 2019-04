ELIDA — Tommy J. "TJ" Askins, 74, died April 29, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.