BEAVERDAM — Tommy Dean Cross, 66, passed away November 25, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Tom was born March 11, 1954 in Jellico, Tennesee to the late Teddy and Dorthy (Rhoden) Cross. On February 24, 1979 he married Bonnie Carlisle Cross who survives.

Tom retired from Palmer-Donavin Company, Delphos where he was a truck driver. Tom enjoyed fishing, hosting family cookouts, and watching old westerns. He liked to be outdoors doing yard work, feeding the birds and squirrels, and spending time with his family. Tom was always willing to lend a neighbor a helping hand whether it was plowing a driveway or tuning up a lawnmower. He was a member of Lafayette Congressional Christian Church where he served as a greeter and usher. His devotion to the Lord was at the heart of everything he did.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Cross of Beaverdam; two children, Leslie Cross of Plover, Wisconsin, Tommy (Tiffany) Cross, Jr. of Beaverdam; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Phillips, Danielle Cross, Vanessa Cross and Branden Cross; five siblings, Teddy (Melissa) Cross, Jr. of Findlay, Timothy (Amy) Cross of Cridersville, Karis Evans of Whitesboro, Texas, Debi Cross of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tammy (Mick) Shaffer of DeBary, Florida.

Tom was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Lance and Luke Phillips; a sister, Dionna Bellamy and a brother, Everett Lee Sears, Jr.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Bluffton. Pastor Charles Moeller officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Beaverdam. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facial coverings will be required to attend the service or visitation. The service will be streamed via Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Facebook page. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Congregational Christian Church.

