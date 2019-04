CELINA — Tommy Dorsey Grimm, 74, died April 9, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina. Fr. Kenneth Schnipke will officiate. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home.