Tommy Lee Burry
CONTINENTAL — Tommy Lee Burry, 81, of Continental died 12:29 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. He was born July 18, 1939 in Columbus to the late Elmer and Melvina (Amstutz) Burry. His fiancé, Anna Marie Tumblin survives in Continental. He had been married to Patricia Hector and she survives in Kettering.

Also surviving are three children: Lori (Daniel) Rayle of Ottawa, Terri (Alan) Rayle of Pandora and Scott (Marie) Burry of Edmond, OK; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Jackie (Randy) Meeker of Bryan; a niece and a nephew.

He was also preceded in death by a wife: Barbara Burry; a foster son: Dale Titus; and two grandchildren.

Tommy retired from Ford Motor Company. He was the owner of Burry's Marathon in Pandora and had been a truck driver. He was a former member of Ebenezer Church in Bluffton, graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School, member of the UAW Local 2147 and a volunteer fireman for the Riley Township Fire Department. Tommy loved the Lord, his family and friends and he loved his country.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Arthur Lugibihl Community Center in Pandora.

Memorial donation may be given to the Arthur Lugibihl Community Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur Lugibihl Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
