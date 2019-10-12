Tommy Snider (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH
45833
(419)-692-8055
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
209 W 3Rd St
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
209 W 3Rd St
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
209 W 3Rd St
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
Obituary
LIMA — Tommy R. Snider, 79, of Lima, passed away on October 11, 2019, at Springview Manor.

He was born April 5, 1940, to Charles and Mildred (Parshall) Snider. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon Foust on September 1, 1963, she survives in Lima.

He is also survived by three sons, Brian (Nikki) Snider of Shawnee, Douglas (Angie) Snider of Elida, and Marc Snider of Findlay; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Snider; a great-granddaughter, Annabella; and three brothers, Teddy, Johnny, and David Snider.

He was a past member of the Church of God and Middle River Christian Church. Tommy had worked for BP for 33 years doing maintenance; he also served in the Navy and was on board of the USS Newport News during the Cuban Crisis. He was a great handyman who could fix anything; he also loved to fish in Michigan. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who always put his family first.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Dove will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home

Memorial contributions can be made to Lima Veterans Council or .

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
