LIMA — Tonita "Toni" N. Bucher, 81, died at 3:10 PM on Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Springs of Lima. Tonita was born on May 5, 1938, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William C. Osenbaugh and Patti (Camomile) Osenbaugh. She married James L. Bucher in December of 1977, who preceded her in death on February 6, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Smith She had worked for Comfort Keepers for 6 years and retired from Lima Manor Nursing Home after 10 years. She was in the first graduating class from the old Lima Senior High School Building. She is survived by her children, Penny L. Kohli, Toni Hale and B. William Osenbaugh, all of Lima, OH; a sister, Terri (Tom) Watkins, of Waterville, OH; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Chaplain Glory Geib will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice or Allen Co. Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

