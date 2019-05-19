ADA — Tony Adams, age 58, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 1:50 AM at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

He was born on May 5, 1961, in Lima, Ohio to James B. and Sula (Mullins) Adams. He was raised by his Dad and Mom, Ernie and Goldie Mullins who preceded him in death. On May 3, 1986, Tony married Elaine M. Shields and she survives in Ada.

Tony worked for SRK-Ohio formerly DTR in Bluffton as a Tow Motor Driver. He was in the U.S. National Guard. He enjoyed his family and loved his grandchildren. Tony was an avid O.S.U. Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. He also loved playing his guitar.

Surviving are four sons: Travis (Sara) Adams, Jacob (Samantha) Adams, Cody Adams and Nicholas Adams all of Ada; 4 brothers: Dennis (Sharon) Mullins of Wapakoneta, Phil Mullins of Kenton, Gary (Connie) Mullins of Vaughnsville and Tim Bailey of St. Marys; 5 sisters: Ella Faye Loubert of Indian Lake, Donna (Bob) Teeters of Kenton, Brenda (John VanAtta) Joseph of Indian Lake, Tammy Bassitt of Westminster and Tara Decker of McGuffey; and 4 grandchildren: Olivia, Autumn, Lukas and Oakley.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Mannis Mullins and David Bailey.

It was his wish to be cremated. There will be a Memorial Service Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM and until the time of the service on Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

A private family graveside service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family c/o Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada