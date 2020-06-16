CELINA — Tony J. Burden age 73, of Celina passed away June 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 8, 1946 in Lima to James Edward and Anita Zippo Burden, his mother survives in Lima. He married Jean Ann Bailey Jan. 10, 1969 and she survives in Celina.

Tony "Coon" enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and cruising the lake in his pontoon boat. 'Big T' also enjoyed hanging out in his man cave and loved being with his children. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles in Celina. Additional survivors include Laura (Steve) Meyer of Spencerville and their children: Emilee and Jacob Meyer; Bridget (Brian) Moots of Belle Center and their children Ashlyn and Jason; Keith Anthony Burden and his daughter Nelaya of Celina; a brother Steve Burden of Wapak and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Vince Burden.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, June 18 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville from 4 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com