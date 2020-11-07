1/1
Tony Lacock
1962 - 2020
LIMA — Tony Eugene Lacock, age 58 of Lima, passed away at 1:07 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born March 13, 1962 in Lima, the son of William and Helen Lacock. His father preceded him in death and his mother, Helen Bahr, survives in Lima.

Tony was a retired painter. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Cheryl Rollins of Lima, a daughter, Jessica Spellis of Maumee, his brother, Al Hughes of Harrod, four sisters, Teresa Anderson of Durant, OH, Tammy Houser of Mendon, Debbie Douglass of Howell, MI, and Cindy Eldridge of Sacramento, CA, four step-children, eighteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and his dog Bubba.

Private family services will be held at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Lacock family. Please visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home Facebook page to leave a condolence or memory for the family.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
4192242010
