LIMA — Tony Wicker, age 58 of Lima, passed at 6:55 a.m., Thursday at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 27, 1960 in Lima, Ohio to the late Jessie and Rhoda Wicker.

Tony was a truck driver with Plastic Recycle Technology. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wildlife and the and the outdoors. One of his hobbies was photography, which he loved snapping pictures. The most important thing to Tony was family, spending time with them and the cook outs they shared.

He is survived by the love of his life -Laura Sibold of Spencerville, together for 19 years. A son - Tony Braun of Lafayette; 4 daughters - Rhoda Minnich of Sidney; Crystal Gipson of Lima; Jennifer Wicker of Ada; Jessica Wicker of Alger; a step son - Cole Sibold of Spencerville; a step daughter - Sara (Naythan) Bladen of AZ; 10 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; and a brother - Jessie Wicker of Cridersville.

A short service will begin 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Don Smith will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ohio Wildlife Center , 6131 Cook Road, Powell, OH 43065.

