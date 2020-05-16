LIMA —Travis Wade Campbell, 49 of Lima, passed away May 13, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.Travis was born May 23, 1970 in Lima, to John Campbell and Marian (Guthrie) Rojas, who preceded him in death. On July 13, 1991, he married Melissa (Mack) Campbell, who survives him in Lima.Travis was a 1989 graduate of Lima Senior High School and a proud United States Army veteran who served during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He worked as a Night Supervisor at Fed Ex and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Travis enjoyed watching wrestling, NASCAR and, most of all, spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Shelby (Jason Youngblood) Campbell, Katie Campbell and Austin Campbell; grandson, Ja'Anthony Youngblood; siblings, Kelly (Carmen) French, Chris (Dawn) Campbell, Tammy (Fernando) Martinez, Shane Campbell, Shelly (Mike) Annett, Mary (Bryan) Wireman, Katy (David) Ball, Angie (Tim) Smith; in-laws, Candace Mack of Lima and Robert Mack of Kalamazoo, MI; grandmother-in-law, Jeannette Mack; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; his close friend, Maurice Jackson and his granddog, Studley.In addition to his parents, Travis is preceded in death by his sister, Patty Rojas.Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Father David Ross to officiate the service. The service will be live streamed on www.chiles-lamanfh.com and can be accessed via the Facebook icon at the bottom of the page. Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Heart and Vascular or the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.