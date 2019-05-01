WAPAKONETA — Travis LeRoy Meeks, 43, of Wapakoneta, OH passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Travis was born on July 1, 1975 in Lima, OH, a son of Barbara Fowler Hensley of Wapakoneta, and Wayne L. (Sue) Meeks of Lima.

Travis married Jessica Rhyan on July 8, 2002 in Moyock, NC and she survived along with four children, Audra Reann Meeks, Jeanie Rae Meeks, Samuel Amos Meeks, and Avery Rose Meeks, six siblings, Sasha Knight of Waynesfield, OH, Erik (Dee) Kaiser of Westland, MI, Shane Meeks of Wapakoneta, and Theresa (Sam) Clark-Borger, Beth Baker, and Debbie Clark, all of Lima, his mother and father-in-law, Tracy and Eric Braun of Wapakoneta, many nieces and nephews, and his dog, Jasmine.

Travis was a general contractor. He was a member of Christ Covenant Church in Bellefontaine, OH. He loved being with his children. Travis was an outdoorsman at heart, enjoying fishing, hunting, playing in the snow, and playing euchre. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him.

Pastor Shelley Stephenson will begin memorial services at 6:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview, with visitation from 4-6 pm.

Memorial contributions may be given to his family c/o Shoffstall Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.