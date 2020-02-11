WAPAKONETA — Gone but not forgotten…

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend, Trell H. Yocum, 71, of Wapakoneta passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Trell was born on June 13, 1948 in Lima, OH to Howard R. & Mildred S. (Zahn) Yocum who preceded him in death. On March 25, 1972 he married Marisa Barrera in Barcelona, Spain and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Mark) Schlosser, 3 sons: Richard (Melanie) Yocum, Thomas (Leiloni) Yocum, and Michael Yocum, as well as 7 grandchildren and a sister, Susan (James) Kostelac.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Yocum.

Trell was a 1966 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School and a 1970 graduate of Wittenberg University where he was a fraternity member of Beta Theta Pi. He then studied medicine in Barcelona, Spain where he met his wife. He was an owner and partner of Northwestern Ohio Security Systems, Lima for 38 years. Trell was a dedicated member of First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Perhaps the most important detail of Trell's life was his passion for living and his deep love for his family and friends. A man who appreciated simple moments most, especially the ones where the entire family could gather and just be together.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church with Rev. Neil Brady officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis. Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.