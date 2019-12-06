COLUMBUS GROVE — Treva L. Eversole, 102 years, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. She was born August 31, 1917, near Cairo, Ohio, to Lester and Luta Pearl (Beemer) Everitt.

On May 27, 1937, she married Noland R. "Gus" Eversole, he preceded her in death on December 25, 1978.

Treva is survived by her children, Allan E. Eversole, Bary (Barb) Eversole and Cathy (Michael) Hughes; six grandchildren, Leslie (Pete) Heaslet, Cynthia (Eric) Olson, Dana (Chris) Miller, Bradley (Susan) Hughes, Christin (Jason) Mahlie and Lisa (David) Douglas; eleven great grandchildren, Rachel Mahlie, Brett Mahlie, Taylor Hughes, Kaitlyn Hughes, Hannah Olson, Nicholas Olson, Margaret Olson, Sophie Heaslett, Anna Heaslett, Jack Miller and Ella Miller,

and two sisters, Wilma Lora and Phyllis Verhoff.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Maxine (Clyde) Anderson, Ralph (Juanita) Everitt, Lenore (Kenneth) Gratz, and Otis (Reta) Everitt; and two brothers in-law, Robert Verhoff and Charles Lora.

Treva started her education at the Jennings Country School, formerly located on the S.W. corner of Lincoln Highway and Slabtown Road. She finished and graduated from Columbus Grove High School. She was a homemaker. Treva was a member of the Child Study Club of Columbus Grove. She attended St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove.

The family would like to thank the Putnam County Hospice and to the Hilty Memorial Home for the excellent care they gave their mother.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Gary Ginter will officiate, with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilty Memorial Home, Putnam County Hospice or donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.