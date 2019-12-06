Tresa Eversole (1917 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tresa Eversole.
Service Information
Hartman Sons Funeral Home - Columbus Grove
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH
45830
(419)-659-2202
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartman Sons Funeral Home - Columbus Grove
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartman Sons Funeral Home - Columbus Grove
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Truro Cemetery
Columbus Grove, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

COLUMBUS GROVE — Treva L. Eversole, 102 years, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. She was born August 31, 1917, near Cairo, Ohio, to Lester and Luta Pearl (Beemer) Everitt.

On May 27, 1937, she married Noland R. "Gus" Eversole, he preceded her in death on December 25, 1978.

Treva is survived by her children, Allan E. Eversole, Bary (Barb) Eversole and Cathy (Michael) Hughes; six grandchildren, Leslie (Pete) Heaslet, Cynthia (Eric) Olson, Dana (Chris) Miller, Bradley (Susan) Hughes, Christin (Jason) Mahlie and Lisa (David) Douglas; eleven great grandchildren, Rachel Mahlie, Brett Mahlie, Taylor Hughes, Kaitlyn Hughes, Hannah Olson, Nicholas Olson, Margaret Olson, Sophie Heaslett, Anna Heaslett, Jack Miller and Ella Miller,

and two sisters, Wilma Lora and Phyllis Verhoff.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Maxine (Clyde) Anderson, Ralph (Juanita) Everitt, Lenore (Kenneth) Gratz, and Otis (Reta) Everitt; and two brothers in-law, Robert Verhoff and Charles Lora.

Treva started her education at the Jennings Country School, formerly located on the S.W. corner of Lincoln Highway and Slabtown Road. She finished and graduated from Columbus Grove High School. She was a homemaker. Treva was a member of the Child Study Club of Columbus Grove. She attended St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove.

The family would like to thank the Putnam County Hospice and to the Hilty Memorial Home for the excellent care they gave their mother.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Gary Ginter will officiate, with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilty Memorial Home, Putnam County Hospice or donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.