BELLEFONTAINE — Treva E. Fanaff, 86, died at 1:10 a.m. February 20, 2020, in The Campbell Place, Bellefontaine.

Pastor Ron Irick will officiate a funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service in the funeral home.