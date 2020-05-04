BLUFFTON — Treva Margaret Helena (Marquart) Shafer, 94, a resident of Bluffton, Ohio and loving wife and mother of three children, passed away on May 4, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. Treva was born on June 14, 1925 near Bluffton, Ohio to the late Albert and Emma Marquart. On October 20, 1946, she married Wayne Shafer and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2019 after 73 years of marriage. Treva worked at Triplett Electric in Bluffton for about 20 years. Treva and Wayne were long-time members of the English Lutheran Church in Bluffton where Treva was a member of the Martin Luther Bible Class and the Lutheran Church Women. Treva was dedicated to her family, her church and her community. She maintained a loving and healthy home for her children and enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always available to volunteer, Treva especially liked working with other church members to make quilts for overseas missions. In later years, Treva delivered mail to residents at the Mennonite Memorial Home. Treva and Wayne traveled all over the country in their Airstream trailer. They were members of the Wally Byam Airstream Club and spent winters in Florida for many years. Treva was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and her son, Daniel. She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Jonathan) Fox of Matthews, North Carolina; a son, David (Debbie) Shafer of Horton, Michigan; three grandchildren, Nathan Shafer, Patrick (Teresa) Fox, Katie (TJ) Torrey; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Claudia, Dane and Catherine Torrey; a sister, Irene Green of Bluffton and a brother, Richard Marquart of Lima. A private graveside service will be held at Clymer Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the English Lutheran Church, 111 Grove Street, Bluffton, Ohio 45817 or to the charity of the donor's choice. The Shafer Family would like to thank the staff at Mennonite Memorial Home and Bridge Hospice for their care and compassion of Treva. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to the Shafer family.
Published in The Lima News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.