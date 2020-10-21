Treva Webb

ELIDA — Treva Jane Webb age 86, of Elida passed away 2:33 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's. She was born Oct. 27, 1933 in Lima to the late Harry Franklin and Gretchen Evangeline Zarr Collins. She married Cloyd James Webb Oct. 30, 1954 who preceded her in death.

Treva had been a member of TOPS for several years and enjoyed being with her friends.

Survivors include children: Carol (Michael) Adkins of Gainesville, GA, Tina Webb of Lima, John Webb of Casper, WY, Paula Anderson of Lima, Barb (Dan) Sheley of Lima and Joseph Webb of Elida, several grandchildren, multiple great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, a brother David (Carol) Collins of Florida and a sister-in-law Linda Collins.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Vicki Ulrich, grandchildren: David Ulrich and Rochelle Webb and siblings: Mary Collins Furry, Norma Gossard, Jimmy and Michael Collins.

The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 at New Hope Christian Center, Elida, with Pastor Danita Warren officiating.

Private burial will be at a later date in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.