KALIDA - Triena B. Kahle, 64, of Kalida died 8:36 a.m. November 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 10, 1955 in Lima to Paul A. and Marianne (Blythe) Ewing. Her mother survives in Spencerville. On May 26, 1995 she married Terry Kahle, he survives in Kalida.

Triena was raised on a Guernsey Dairy farm where she learned hard work and her love for the outdoors. She was a 1973 graduate from Spencerville High School. Triena moved to Lima and after a few jobs she ended up working for the "best restaurant" in Lima, Casa Lu al. She loved working for the Venturella family, and she dedicated 34 years to serving others and waitressing at Casa Lu al, she always took took pride in serving her customers with a friendly, energetic smile. Triena enjoyed spending time with her two boxers and her "Kahle". She cherished her husband and their time together working around the yard and gardens, entertaining family and friends around the pond and taking rides on the Harley. She was also very fond of her dear friend Joanne Schimmoeller, who she would spend many hours with shopping, working on new decorating ideas and sharing friendship. Triena shared her decorating talents at the Casa Lu al, where she would decorate it for every season, she especially loved decorating it at Christmas.

Triena was a Master Gardener, she was involved with the Children's Garden and Columbus Grove Garden Club. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida.

Triena survived breast cancer in 2018 to then be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2019. She never quit fighting this painful monster. The cancer did win by taking her body, but it didn't take her will to live.

She is survived by her sisters: Tari (James) Perry of Spencerville, and Twila Hager of Wapakoneta.

She is preceded in death by her father: Paul Ewing; a sister: Tammy Marshall; and a brother-in-law: Ronald Hager.

Special thanks to the family, Dr. David Powell and his staff, Pat Unverferth, Joanne Schimmoeller, Cheryl Stimmel and Putnam County Hospice.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kalida Four Seasons Park or Putnam County Hospice. Triena's family requests visitors to wear casual clothing to honor her fight against cancer, using the colors of pink and purple as well as harley attire.

Condolences may be made at www.lovefuneralhome.com