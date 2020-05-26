COLUMBUS GROVE — Tristan Alexander Dunlap, entered into God's care, May 23, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center. His parents are Tyler and Elicia (Eckman) Dunlap. He is also survived by his sister, Camryn Lammers; grandparents, Steven (Joanne) Eckman, Jim Dunlap and Teresa (Joe) Patton; great grandparents, Jack (Alice) Lentz and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Private family services were held at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, with Pastor Ken Pollitz officiating. Burial will follow in Ottawa River Cemetery, near Rimer, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the New Creations Lutheran Church, Ottawa, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.