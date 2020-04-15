ADA — Troy E. "Gene" Gibson, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 8:30 PM at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 12, 1933 in Hardin County, Ohio to Starlin and Elizabeth (Rice) Gibson who preceded him in death. On November 21, 1956 he married Frances Maree (Searfoss) Gibson and she preceded him in death on September 17, 2013.

Gene retired from West Ohio Gas. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a life member of the Ada VFW Post #9381. Gene was an avid card player.

Surviving are six children: Victoria (Peter) Kain of East Liberty, Ricky (Susan) Gibson of Harrod, Shelly (fiancé Paul Waller) Smith of Parma, Russell Gibson of Ada, Robert (Peggy) Gibson of Ada and Sharon (Keith) Shaw of Ada; eleven grandchildren: Amanda, Pamela, Adriane, Shawn, Lucas, Brittany, Jessica, Andrew, Ryan, McKenzie and Madison; seventeen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and/or Ada VFW Post #9381, 2147 State Route 235, Ada, Ohio 45810. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada